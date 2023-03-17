Listen to this article

A refreshed Bentley Continental GT is on the way. This spy video catches one under development in Northern Europe. The development team isn't happy about the luxury coupe being on camera, and they make several attempts to hide it from the photographer.

The revised Continental GT features a new set of headlights. The company puts concealment around them, but the center section of the lamps is visible. It also appears that the auxiliary lights on the outer corners have more of a circular shape. The corner inlets in the front fascia have a more triangular outline, versus the current pentagonal design.

Gallery: Bentley Continental GT Facelift

12 Photos

When driving with other Bentleys, those drivers are careful to block the new Continental GT from the camera. However, this provides a chance to see the current version and the refresh together.

The revised coupe has new taillights that appear narrower than the existing ones. Also, the inner edge of the exhaust pipes now has a vertical shape.

Early in the video, there's a brief glimpse inside the updated Continental GT. The peek is too brief to get a good look. The driver isn't happy about the photographer looking inside and makes a hasty getaway, including spinning the rear tires.

Previous spy shots confirm that a plug-in hybrid is joining the Continental GT's powertrain lineup. We don't know anything about the engine, though. The PHEV variants of the Bentayga and Flying Spur use turbocharged V6 mills.

The Continental GT might no longer be available with the W12 engine. Bentley is touting the limited-run Batur as the last application of the twin-turbo 6.0-liter 12-cylinder mill.

Bentley will also introduce a refreshed Continental GTC droptop. It'll get the same headlight and taillamp updates as the coupe. Buyers will be able to get the plug-in hybrid in the convertible, too.

A debut date for the revised Continental GT range is still a mystery. Although, we expect it to happen before the end of the year.

Bentley just announced that 2022 was its best year ever financially. Its operating profit was €708 million. Sales reached a record 15,174 units. The Bentayga represented 42 percent of the volume.