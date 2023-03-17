Listen to this article

Techart launches a new Flyweight line of track-focused parts. To highlight what's possible, the tuner is building 19 examples of the GTstreet R Flyweight that is based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Techart overhauls the Porsche's exterior by adding a carbon-fiber front splitter and side fins with canards. For protection on the track, there's a skid plate under the nose. The hood is also carbon and has quick-release fasteners. Along the sides, there are wider front fenders with air outlets on the back edge.

Gallery: Techart GTstreet R Flyweight Porsche 911 Turbo S

44 Photos

At the back, the car gets a two-tier wing with air intakes. The upper section has three adjustment settings depending on the downforce requirements of a specific track. The rear window is polycarbonate for reducing the vehicle's weight.

"Our goal with the GTstreet R Flyweight was to create a true track machine," said Tobias Beyer, managing director of Techart Automobildesign GmbH. "Through consistent weight reduction, advanced racing technology and Techart performance enhancement combined with a refined Flyweight clubsport interior, we have created a unique package."

GTstreet R Flyweight gets Techart's Powerkit TA092/T2.1 that consists of new turbos, air filters, a hand-welded exhaust, and more. The resulting output is 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 701 pound-feet (950 Newton-meters) of torque. For comparison, a stock 911 Turbo S has 640 hp and 590 lb-ft.

Techart estimates the GTstreet R Flyweight reaches 62 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and 124 mph in 7.5 seconds. The top speed is over 218 mph (350 kph).

The tuned car receives an Öhlins coilover suspension. The forged wheels have a 20-inch diameter in front and a 21-inch diameter at the back. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires wrap around them.

Inside, occupants sit in Recaro Podium CF seats with 3D-printed padding and six-point harnesses. There are no rear seats, but a roll cage is back there.

The 19 buyers of the GTstreet R Flyweight can fully customize how their cars look. For example, the exposed carbon can be matte or high gloss, and a full palette of paint shades is available. Customers can also personalize the cabin.

Techart is taking orders now but is not disclosing a price for this heavily tuned Porsche.