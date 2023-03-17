Listen to this article

The Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 debuted less than a year ago as the most potent version of the electric liftback from Sweden. It seems that the EV automaker has new upgrades ready to be fitted to the performance model as it teased the “next edition of our Polestar 2.” Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, published a very short preview video of the model on Twitter, accompanied by a single teaser image on the brand's own Twitter channel.

We don’t get to see much of the improved performance EV and Polestar doesn’t specifically say it’s the BST Edition 270 version. The Pirelli P Zero tires and large brake caliper on the photo, however, make us believe this is indeed the amped-up Polestar 2, as those two components match what we saw with the 2022 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 last year.

We will remind you that the performance battery electric vehicle has a dual-motor electric powertrain with a peak output of 476 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. These numbers provide a greatly improved responsiveness compared to the standard Polestar 2 and that’s not all. Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers with auxiliary adjustment chambers, a new front strut bar, and 20 percent stiffer springs are part of the suspension upgrade, which lowers the vehicle by about an inch.

Gallery: Polestar 2 BST Edition 270

23 Photos

Let’s not forget that more recently, the Polestar 2 got a thorough update for the 2024 model year with new electric motors and batteries and a rear-wheel-drive base model. The dual-motor model has a rear-drive bias with a maximum power of up to 421 hp and 546 lb-ft versus 408 hp and 467 lb-ft before the 2024 model year. Even better, if you upgrade the car with the optional Performance Package, that power goes up to 455 hp almost matching the output of the BST Edition 270. Logic tells us Polestar would like to see a bigger gap between the regular dual-motor model and the BST flagship variant.

The BST Edition 270 was limited to 270 units worldwide with just 55 cars reserved for the US market. It seems that there will be additional vehicles on the production lines as we expect this new and upgraded version to has its own production allocation. We will learn more on March 21 so stay tuned for our full coverage.

Note: 2022 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 pictured in the gallery.