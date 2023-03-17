Listen to this article

The 2023 model year brought a big change for the 4 Series as all versions transitioned to the iDrive 8 with its dual screens inside a curved piece of glass. In addition, BMW is now installing a small gear selector in all configurations of the 4er except for the M4 as the range topper is sticking with its bulky gear lever. As evidenced in new spy shots, additional changes are planned for the 4er, seen here testing as a coupe.

The prototype photographed without camouflage on the look-at-me kidney grille along with circular exhaust tips is a regular trim level equipped with the M Sport Package. The other two depict a hotter M440i with additional disguise to better conceal the front fascia. It looks as though BMW will better differentiate the M Performance version from the lesser trim. We can already see the front bumper has a more intricate design compared to the current M Lite variant.

2024 BMW 4 Series Coupe spy photos

All test vehicles share redesigned headlights with sharper-looking daytime running lights. The camo gets in the way of seeing the entire cluster, but those LEDs seem to be shaped like a boomerang or an arrow in the same vein as the 2024 X5 and X6. At the rear, fresh graphics for the taillights are peeking through the swirly camo,

BMW aficionados have probably noticed one of the M440i prototypes is wearing matte paint from the Individual catalog called Frozen Portimao Blue with matching brake calipers. The German luxury brand didn't bother to hide the dashboard since it was recently updated to accommodate the new infotainment we mentioned earlier. There's a 12.3-inch digital driver's display joined by a 14.9-inch touchscreen atop the center console where the physical buttons are kept down to a minimum by integrating most functions into the big display.

It is believed production of the 4 Series Life Cycle Impulse will start in March 2024, so the official premiere could take place by late 2023 or early next year. The M4 is allegedly going through a Life Cycle Impulse as well, and logic tells us the 4 Series Convertible and Gran Coupe will benefit from the same array of tweaks.