Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Audi S4 Avant Successor Spied With Smaller Grille During Winter Test

For the next-gen Audi S4, the brand opts for a grille that's smaller in height but with an increased width. It also has sharper edges

Audi Q6 E-Tron Prototype Teasers Offer Official Preview Of Upcoming EV

These are official pictures of Audi's upcoming Q6 E-Tron electric crossover. Coupe-inspired Sportback and high-performance RS variants are coming too.

2024 BMW 4 Series Coupe Spied In M Sport And M440i Flavors

The refreshed BMW 4 Series wears a more aggressive front fascia with lots of horizontal strakes. The kidney grilles are still massive.

Next-Gen Chevrolet Equinox Spied Trying To Hide Rugged Redesign

Here's a fresh look at the next-gen Chevrolet Equinox. This one has a tougher appearance and two-tone wheels.

Mercedes-Benz EQG Prototypes Drop Camo, Show Suspension In New Spy Photos

The Mercedes-Benz EQG will be the electric version of the rugged SUV. These spy shots provide a look underneath the body at some mechanical components.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Facelift Spied Up Close Showing More Details

The sporty Mercedes AMG GLA 45 boasts a revised front fascia for its updated model. Like other Mercedes design updates, the taillights also receive revisions.

Mercedes GLS Facelift Spied In AMG 63 Form With Little Camouflage

The refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLS receives a more aggressive front fascia in these spy shots of the model. The taillights also receive tweaks.

Renault Espace Spied Looking Weird With Extended Wheel Arches

Here's a bizarre Renault Espace. It wears extended fenders that don't look like production-spec pieces. 

Next-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Spied Up Close In The Swedish Sun

Skoda is working on a new iteration of the Kodiaq crossover.

New VW Passat Spied Looking A Lot Like Today's Model

While the Volkswagen Passat is dead in the United States. It is sticking around in Europe but just as a wagon.

