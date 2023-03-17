Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

For the next-gen Audi S4, the brand opts for a grille that's smaller in height but with an increased width. It also has sharper edges

These are official pictures of Audi's upcoming Q6 E-Tron electric crossover. Coupe-inspired Sportback and high-performance RS variants are coming too.

The refreshed BMW 4 Series wears a more aggressive front fascia with lots of horizontal strakes. The kidney grilles are still massive.

Here's a fresh look at the next-gen Chevrolet Equinox. This one has a tougher appearance and two-tone wheels.

The Mercedes-Benz EQG will be the electric version of the rugged SUV. These spy shots provide a look underneath the body at some mechanical components.

The sporty Mercedes AMG GLA 45 boasts a revised front fascia for its updated model. Like other Mercedes design updates, the taillights also receive revisions.

The refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLS receives a more aggressive front fascia in these spy shots of the model. The taillights also receive tweaks.

Here's a bizarre Renault Espace. It wears extended fenders that don't look like production-spec pieces.

Skoda is working on a new iteration of the Kodiaq crossover.

While the Volkswagen Passat is dead in the United States. It is sticking around in Europe but just as a wagon.

