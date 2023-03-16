Listen to this article

A large recall from Ford is now underway, covering certain model years of the Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans. 1,280,726 vehicles are included in the recall, which involves the potential failure of a front brake hose. At this time, Ford isn't aware of any injuries resulting from this condition but one related accident is noted.

The recall applies to Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans spanning model years 2013 through 2018, though not every car in that timeframe is subject to recall. A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report specifies only non-hybrid vehicles are at risk. Ford Fusions account for a vast majority of the recalled vehicles at 1,167,825 units. 112,901 Lincolns make up the rest.

The specific problem lies with front brake jounce hoses – the rubber hoses that connect metal brake lines to the caliper. According to the recall, these hoses could rupture when subjected to repeated suspension articulation and steering inputs over time. During lifecycle testing, the recall states these hoses were only subjected to 88 percent of total suspension movement.

Failures have been reported, but according to documentation related to the recall, a complete failure of the braking system won't immediately occur. The Fusion and MKZ have multiple circuits for the braking system, meaning the brakes can still function in the event of a rupture as described by the recall. However, there will be symptoms of a hose rupture. Ford says travel in the brake pedal will be longer, stopping distances will be extended, and a brake system warning light should appear in the instrument cluster.

The fix is straightforward. Owners of recalled cars will have both front jounce hoses replaced and the brakes inspected. The new hoses are a revised design with upgraded materials, and being a manufacturer recall, there is no charge for the service.

This is the latest in a string of recalls from Ford as the company struggles with quality issues. CEO Jim Farley has addressed quality concerns on numerous occasions, the latest stemming from Ford's annual earnings report in early February. Ford has logged the most recalls of all automakers in the US for the last two years.