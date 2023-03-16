Listen to this article

We're just a couple of weeks away from the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari at Moab, and Jeep's teaser train for concepts debuting at the event is chugging along. The second batch of photos – known as the "Trail 2 Marker" in Jeep parlance – brings three vehicles that are apparently electrified, at least partially.

We say that because Jeep's short press release with the images poses a question regarding "legendary electrified off-road capability." Specifically, Jeep wants to know what people think of when "unapologetic" colors and big power are combined with electrified off-roading. Presumably, it will be the three concept vehicles teased in these sketches, one of which appears to be a Wagoneer 4xe. More on that in a minute.

Let's start with the pink-tinted sketch, which could easily be a Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. The blue lettering and striping on the hood are on-point for the 4xe model. However, we don't see much else in the way of modifications, which is odd for something going to the Easter Jeep Safari. That said, we know a Gladiator 4xe is coming – it's expected to go on sale in early 2024 and the timing could be perfect for a preview at this year's annual off-road gathering.

As for the green teaser, head-on views of Wranglers and Gladiators are extremely difficult to tell apart. This could be either model, but regardless of what's behind the second row of seats, this is definitely an existing machine packing off-road gear. Among other things, we can see the Jeep Performance Parts logo in the background. It rides on beefy tires, packs an upgraded front bumper, and if you look very close, you can see what looks like tie-downs running from the fenders to something on the roof.

Now, about that Wagoneer image at the top of this post. Could it actually be a Grand Wagoneer? That's possible, and like the Gladiator, we know a Grand Wagoneer 4xe is coming in 2024. But the grille doesn't look as flashy as we'd expect for the big range-topping SUV, and the teaser sketch suggests it rides on some gnarly tires. In short, this feels like a good chance to show off the Wagoneer's off-road chops with electric assist, and that could be best accomplished using the less glamorous model. But since we're dealing with a teaser, it's just our best guess at the moment.

The 57th Easter Jeep Safari begins April 1 in Moab, but you can expect a full debut of all the concepts before then.