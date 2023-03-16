Listen to this article

The latest heavily detailed kit from Lego depicts the classic Land Rover Defender 90. This is not the current iteration of the iconic off-roader but the version available from 1983 to 2016. Plus, there are lots of accessories to customize your build.

The Defender model consists of 2,336 pieces and offers two building options. A person can assemble the standard, road-going SUV with a sage green body and white roof. Alternatively, there's the choice to load the body with pieces like a roof rack, snorkel intake, revised front bumper with a working winch, rock rails, toolbox, a jack, fire extinguisher, and recovery boards. Two engines and three hoods come with the kit. With all of that gear, you could set up a neat diorama simulating hardcore off-roading.

Gallery: Lego Icons Classic Land Rover Defender 90

Without the accessories installed, the Defender 90 model measures 12.5 inches long, 6 inches wide, and 6 inches tall. The large size means there's room for lots of cool features. The steering works. The doors and hood open. The suspension is functional.

The new Defender 90 kit goes on sale April 1 at Lego stores, and the lego.com store page says it's available there on April 4. The model retails for $239.99.

As a stunt for this model's release, the company drove a bright yellow Defender to a remote location in the Scottish Highlands and turned it into a tiny Lego store. The brand challenged mountain climber Raha Moharrak and Scottish adventurer Aldo Kane to get there. You can watch the video showing the odyssey below.

For Lego Land Rover completionists, the toy company launched a Technic kit of the 2020 Defender in 2019. It measured 16 inches long, 7 inches wide, and 8 inches tall. The kit consisted of over 2,500 pieces. The features included a four-speed sequential gearbox, all-wheel drive, functional suspension, a working winch, and folding rear seats. However, this model is now out of production.