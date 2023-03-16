Listen to this article

The Audi Q6 E-Tron is now in "close-to-production" form, according to the German brand. It's now showing off a nearly complete prototype during development in Northern Europe.

The Q6 E-Tron features a design with split headlights and a trapezoidal opening in the lower fascia. The swirly camouflage hides the styling details, but the rest of the nose appears to have a smooth shape.

Along the flanks, the designers had some sharp flourishes. There are creased portions along the shoulderline, and a raised section on the lower part of the doors. The various lines coalesce at the back to create a complex look.

The tail has a fairly conventional appearance for a crossover. The headlights are eye-catching with an angular shape for the elements inside the lamps.

Audi will also offer a Sportback variant of the Q6 E-Tron. It will feature a coupe-like rear for buyers with a preference for a sleeker appearance. There might also be a different front fascia.

Audi doesn't show us inside the Q6 E-Tron in these pictures, but we have spy shots of it (example above). As is the style today, there are large screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment displays. The cabin layout appears to keep physical buttons to a minimum.

The Q6 E-Tron rides on the Premium Platform Electric architecture. It also underpins the upcoming Porsche Macan EV and other future models. The technology includes an 800-volt electrical system.

Powertrain specifics aren't yet available. The general consensus is that multiple outputs would be available. Also, there would be a high-performance RS variant that could reportedly produce around 600 horsepower. The Macan EV would allegedly get this setup too.

Audi isn't disclosing when the Q6 E-Tron officially debuts. All signs point to it debuting before the end of the year. We don't know whether the standard version and the Sportback would premiere at the same time or if the arrival would be staggered. The brand plans to build them in Ingolstadt.