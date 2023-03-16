Listen to this article

Now part of Stellantis, Lancia is currently limited to just a single model available only at home in Italy. This will change soon, however, as the company has announced plans to launch no fewer than three new models by 2028. The coming years look exciting for the fabled marque and we are finally going to see early glimpses of its promising future next month.

Lancia teases a new concept model – simply known as the Lancia Concept – before its official and full debut on April 15 this year. The only available image so far shows the rear end of what looks a lot like a modern interpretation of the Stratos, though we can’t confirm this at the moment. What we know for sure, however, is that what you see in the image is closely connected to the Pu+Ra Zero design showcase unveiled in November last year. Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano has this to say about the new concept:

“I am delighted to invite you to the Emozione Pu+Ra press event on April 15th to discover the Lancia Concept, the Brand Manifesto for the next 10 years. Save the date and stay tuned! More to come.”

That doesn’t really tell us much but to us, it sounds like Lancia is going to preview its future design language rather than a specific upcoming production model.

The Italian company already made it official that a new generation Ypsilon is coming in 2024. The current model has been on sale since 2011 and is one of the longest-running models still on sale in the automotive industry. Despite its several facelifts and tech upgrades, it’s still a city car sharing its platform with the Fiat 500 and Panda, developed back in 2003. The new Ypsilon will be followed by a new flagship model in 2026 and an electric Delta successor two years later.

Lancia also has a new logo, which will be seen for the first time on the new Ypsilon next year. As part of its ambitious resurrection plan, Stellantis wants the brand to sell only electric vehicles by 2028 and open 100 new showrooms in Europe. An online buying experience program is also under development.

