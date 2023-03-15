Listen to this article

It's not often we get teaser images or videos from Ferrari, so when it happens, we take notice. The iconic Italian brand took to social media with a short video showing a white cover splashed with red and yellow (possibly a flag) waving in the wind, slowly pulled away to reveal a prominent Prancing Horse badge on a silver vehicle.

In addition, Ferrari simply asks if we're ready for more. On that front, "more" will come later in the day on March 16, which is tomorrow as our post goes live on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second teaser from Ferrari regarding this mystery reveal. The first promised "something special" while showing a shadowed image of a steering wheel. Attempts to brighten that video didn't reveal hidden features, but an educated guess points in the direction of a Ferrari Roma convertible, possibly called Spider.

Taking a close look at that first teaser, the steering wheel looks the same as that used in the current Roma. That alone isn't a smoking gun, as many new Ferraris share a similar wheel design. However, the faint outline of an air conditioning vent on the left side of that video looks very much like one from the Roma. Meanwhile, the new teaser features a Ferrari badge on the flat nose of a silver car, and while the automaker certainly uses silver on many cars, it's often associated with the Roma.

Ferrari has already confirmed four vehicle debuts will take place this year. This is obviously the first, and while specific models or trims haven't been mentioned, a Roma convertible is at the top of the list. There's also been talk of a possible V12-powered Roma, though the small front mid-engine GT car already packs a punch with its twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 making 612 horsepower. If a Roma convertible is poised for a debut, it would likely slot below the Portofino M, or replace it entirely.

While Roma is certainly a strong candidate, we've heard rumors about a hotter SF90 Stradale being among the debuts this year. And there's always the possibility of another ultra-exclusive offering, following in the footsteps of vehicles like the Daytona SP3.

Fortunately, all our questions regarding this mystery Ferrari will be answered very soon. An announcement is scheduled for March 16 at 8:00 PM Central European Time, which is 3:00 PM for those in North America on Eastern Daylight Time. In the meantime, enjoy more supercar content in the Rambling About Cars podcast, available below.