Mercedes-Benz is about to give its smallest crossover a good nip and tuck ever since the current generation's debut in 2019. A facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLA45 is on the way and we've seen prototypes being tested in public since last year. However, our spies have recently caught a prototype at a standstill, giving us a good look up close.

Just like the spied prototype we've seen last year, the facelifted AMG GLA45 is still trying to cover the visual tweaks at the front fascia with a thin camouflage. A closer visual inspection shows the changes on the bumper trying to hide underneath the foil, primarily with the reshaped air openings.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLA45 Facelift Up-Close Spy Photos

7 Photos

We all know that the headlights will be slightly redesigned, just enough to keep the model fresh until a successor comes along. The taillights at the back are also covered, which could mean that a new LED graphic should arrive with the refresh.

However, the quad tailpipes of the previous prototype spotted have now been replaced with four round tips instead, suggesting that this could be one of the updates we can expect in the production model.

We're not expecting too many obvious changes inside the cabin, but they should reflect the changes seen in the refreshed Mercedes A-Class revealed last year. There should be a new steering wheel to be seen in all GLA-Class models and an updated version of the company's MBUX infotainment software.

The AMG GLA45 is also expected to retain its current engine lineup, with the most powerful version having a peak output of 416 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, coming from a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. The power will be transferred to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, the lower AMG GLA35 and the rest of the GLA range could get a mild-hybrid tech, just like in the refreshed A-Class range.

Considering the timing, we are expecting the Mercedes-AMG GLA45 facelift to be unveiled in the next months. As always, stay tuned for updates.