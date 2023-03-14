Listen to this article

Amaury Guichon makes gorgeous sculptures out of chocolate. His latest work depicts the most delicious Hyundai Ioniq 6 in the world. This video chronicles the model's creation starting from an empty table and a pitcher of liquid chocolate.

He starts by creating a large rectangle out of chocolate and drawing the Ioniq 6's silhouette. This is the template for cutting out each side of the car. He bends hunks of material for forming elements like the hood, windshield, and roof.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

138 Photos

He uses the same type of tools you'd need for sculpting clay and trims the chocolate to add design details. After spending some time on the front fascia, rear bumper, and spoiler, the model looks like a brown Ioniq 6.

The next step is to apply paint to make the chocolate car look more realistic. The white body goes on first. Then, he masks things off and applies the black details. The taillights are a separate layer of paint.

Guichon uses a lathe to create the tires. It's quite messy but car more delicious than shaping a piece of wood this way. A cutting machine makes the complicated pattern for the wheels.

The last step is applying tiny Hyundai logos and the Ioniq 6 lettering.

The chocolate Ioniq 6 seems to have a blunter nose than the real thing. However, it's incredibly impressive to see someone use a material like chocolate to shape an identifiable Ioniq 6.

In the United States, the Ioniq 6 is available with three powertrain setups. The rear-drive standard-range model offers 149 horsepower. Buyers can also get a rear-drive variant with 225 hp, and the all-wheel-drive version has 320 hp.

Depending on the model, there's a 53.0 kilowatt-hour or 77.4 kWh battery pack. The SE RWD Long Range is capable of going 361 miles on a charge. At the other end of the spectrum, the SEL AWD and Limited AWD have the lowest ranges available at 270 miles.

Prices after the $1,15 destination fee start at $42,715. The top Limited trim of the AWD model goes for $57,215.