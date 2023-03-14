Listen to this article

One week from now, we'll see a "different kind of Ford" debut. That's when the Blue Oval will reveal its new electric crossover for Europe, featuring Volkswagen underpinnings. The automaker released a new teaser video that shows the model in motion, but it doesn't reveal much of the boxy offering.

The short video shows the unnamed EV from a bird's-eye view, too far away to make out any of its styling details. The clip shows the crossover traversing various scenic landscapes – from a lake-side road to dusty deserts. Ford will fully reveal the model on March 21.

The few teasers Ford released have not revealed much of the model's design. Spy photos show the SUV's very boxy design, a noticeable departure from the Volkswagen ID.4 that shares the platform. The EV, which Ford calls the "Medium-Size Crossover," will have aero-optimized wheels to help make it slipperier and increase the EV's range, which it'll need to offset the squared-off design. It'll also have plastic body cladding to give it a more rugged look.

FoMoCo's electric vehicle rides on VW's MEB platform. However, Ford will give the model unique styling inside and out. It's unclear if the automaker will install its own SYNC 4 infotainment system or adopt VW's setup. Either way, customers should expect the Ford to feature a unique cabin.

While Ford hasn't divulged much about the model's powertrain setup, it has confirmed the EV will offer 311 miles of range on a single charge. The Ford should borrow the components from Volkswagen, which we hope includes the 300-horsepower dual-motor setup in the all-wheel-drive GTX.

Ford's Medium-Size Crossover is part of its larger plan to transform its European lineup. The new EV will slot below the Mach-E, with enough room for an electric Puma. Ford also has the boringly named "Sport Crossover" in development that also shares a platform with VW. This would be Ford's ID.5 equivalent. The new lineup will see Ford phase out the Fiesta in 2023 and Focus in 2025.

Gallery: Ford Electric Crossover Spy Photos