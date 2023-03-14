Listen to this article

Ahead of its big debut later this month, the Lamborghini Aventador replacement is back in a fresh teaser. Currently known by its "LB744" codename, the V12 plug-in hybrid supercar will be based around a newly developed monocoque manufactured completely from carbon fiber. Inspired by aeronautics, the so-called "monofuselage" will cut weight by 10 percent compared to its predecessor. In addition, torsional stiffness has increased by 25 percent.

Lamborghini is proud to say the LB744 will be the "first super sports car" to have its front structure made entirely from carbon fiber. Not only does it pay dividends in terms of shaving off weight, but it also improves safety. The carbon fiber used for the front cone structures can absorb double the energy of the metal structure installed in the Aventador Ultimae. The Sant'Agata Bolognese company will be using a patented technology called "Forged Composites," which was initially implemented all the way back in 2008.

Lamborghini LB744 monofuselage

High-strength aluminum alloys are used at the rear of the electrified raging bull with two hallow castings for the shock towers and powertrain suspension. These are integrated into a single component to cut weight, boost rigidity, and reduce welding lines. The diet was necessary to offset the added bulk commanded by the electric motors and the 3.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack the old Aventador didn't have.

At the heart of the LB744 is a newly developed V12 6.5-liter naturally aspirated engine that weighs 37 pounds (17 kilograms) less than its predecessor. Combined with the power delivered by the three electric motors, the total output rises to an astounding 1,000 horsepower. As for torque, the ICE will deliver 535 pound-feet (725 Newton meters) while the front electric motors will each be good for 475 lb-ft (350 Nm).

All that oomph is routed to the road via a new dual-clutch, eight-speed automatic transmission the Huracan replacement will also get when it debuts in late 2024. The third e-motor sits above the transmission and doubles as the starter motor and generator. It sends its power to the rear axle when the car is in EV mode. It also supplies energy to the front electric motors through the battery mounted in the transmission tunnel.