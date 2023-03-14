Listen to this article

After expanding its lineup in recent years with numerous SUVs, Mercedes is reducing the number of models. The high-riding vehicles are safe since other products will be eliminated. The S-Class Coupe/Convertible and the SLC are already gone while the AMG GT Convertible has been replaced by the new SL. More two-door cars are bidding adieu as the C-Class and E-Class Coupe/Convertible will be merged to create the CLE.

Seen here is the CLE Coupe patiently waiting at a red light in German traffic while wearing less camouflage than ever before. The BMW 4 Series and Audi A5 competitor has the full production body and final lights while showing a bit more metal and a section of the quarter glass. If it's anything like the CLK discontinued in 2010, it'll basically be a C-Class Coupe with E-Class Coupe styling.

Although the prototype spotted is a regular version, the CLE Coupe has already been spied in AMG form. If the new model is mechanically related to the C-Class, expect the hot derivatives from Affalterbach to have turbocharged 2.0-liter engines. The CLE 63 could be a four-cylinder, plug-in hybrid with a combined output of 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton meters) of torque.

The CLE duo was reportedly revealed to dealers in the United States all the way back in May 2022, so both the coupe and soft-top convertible are heading to the US. At that time, Automotive News quoted a dealer saying: "There's just not enough demand for three coupe models [including the S-Class Coupe]. So, it didn't make sense to reinvest the billions of dollars it would take to do a refreshed version of any of those."

Expect an official reveal of both the coupe and convertible body styles to take place later this year. The AMGs might not be introduced until later in 2024. Meanwhile, another two-door car from Mercedes planned to debut soon is the next-generation AMG GT Coupe to fight the Porsche 911.