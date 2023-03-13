Listen to this article

The Alpine A110 S is one of the spicier versions of the French sports coupe. Handling is reportedly one of the vehicle's strong suits, so let's see how it handles a slalom and moose test.

For those unfamiliar with the model, the A110 S boasts a mid-mounted 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that drives the rear wheels. The engine pumps out 300 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque. This is enough power to reach 62 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 171 mph.

Compared to lesser trims, Alpine adds a stiffer suspension and chassis. It also gets Brembo brakes. Plus, this one has the optional set of sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Before going through the cones, the folks from km77.com predict that this Alpine could set a new top speed record in the moose test for this publication's tests. The current holders of that honor are the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and Ford Focus with a successful pass at 51.57 miles per hour (83 kilometers per hour).

The Alpine doesn't go quite that fast, though. Its best run is at 49.71 mph (80 kph). The testers praise the vehicle's handling even if the A110 S doesn't set a new record.

There's also a test through the slalom, and the A110 S is the quickest vehicle yet through this evaluation. The French vehicle goes through the cones in 21.6 seconds, which beats the Smart #1 Brabus with a time of 22.5 seconds. The Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Performance Pack is just a hair slower at 22.8 seconds.

Alpine offers the A110 R as the range-topping version of the coupe. It makes extensive use of carbon fiber to shed 75 pounds and bring the weight down to 2,385 pounds. The model can reach 62 mph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 177 mph. It also gets adjustable suspension dampers.

There's also a rumor about Alpine coming to the US. Its parent company Renault Group is allegedly negotiating with the AutoNation dealer organization to sell the performance cars. So far, there's no deal in place, though.