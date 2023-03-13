Listen to this article

Manhart’s new one-off rolled out of BMW’s factory as one of 200 2016 M4 DTM Championship Edition models. The rare vehicle has received a makeover from the aftermarket tuning specialist that enhances its appearance and increases the engine’s performance capability.

Under the hood of the Manhart MH4 GTR is BMW’s S55 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. The stock 2016 M4 DTM produced 500 horsepower and 600 Newton-meters (442 pound-feet) of torque. The stock coupe could hit 62 miles per hour in only 3.8 seconds. Manhart ups the output to 708 hp and 980 Nm (722 lb-ft). The tuner wrung the extra horsepower from the engine by upgrading the turbochargers and adding its turbo performance kit.

Gallery: Manhart MH4 GTR

The tuner also installed new intercoolers, charge pipes, and carbon intake. Manhart got all the new hardware to work with an ECU remap, significantly increasing the car’s output. It didn’t upgrade the coupe’s stopping power, leaving the stock carbon-ceramic brake system completely unchanged.

The DTM’s outward appearance is also different, thanks to an assortment of parts added by Manhart. The M4 features a carbon-fiber front spoiler lip and carbon side skirt attachments, which the tuner wraps in a stunning red-and-white Marlboro Motorsports livery. It also features a trunk lip spoiler and carbon caps over the mirrors.

A large wing and diffuser are the back’s standout visual features, which sit above the four 100-millimeter (3.9-inch) round tailpipes finished in carbon. The stainless steel exhaust system has valve control, replacing the stock lightweight titanium system. Manhart also offers race downpipes without catalytic converters, but they are intended for export. Twenty-inch Concave One wheels wrapped in Michelin rubber complete the one-off’s visual upgrade, replacing the original’s staggered units.

Inside, the DTM Championship Edition already came with Recaro bucket seats and a roll cage. Manhart added its Awron display, which replaces one of the central air vents in the cabin. The DTM Championship Edition came well-equipped from BMW with a ton of comfort features like air conditioning, parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, adaptive LED headlights, and navigation.