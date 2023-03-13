Listen to this article

Despite being refreshed last year, the current Chevrolet Traverse rides on a platform that dates back to 2017. With newer and more competitive models now available on the market, the automaker knows it needs to up the SUV’s game, and recent spy photos showed a next-generation model is under development. It’s probably not going to arrive until sometime next year but we now have a pretty good idea of what it could look like.

These two new renderings come from Kolesa.ru and try to unhide the prototypes that were spied earlier this month testing around Michigan. The very first impression we get from these digital drawings is that the Traverse will likely receive a slightly more rugged appearance, but will still carry some of the semi-premium genes. You can still easily recognize it as a Traverse though, mainly thanks to the high beltline and distinctive C-pillar bridging side windows.

Gallery: Next-gen Chevrolet Traverse renderings

From what we are able to see so far, the model won’t abandon its squared-off backside with a boxy roof profile. This is easily explainable by the fact that there’s a third row of seats at the back, though the wheelbase could be slightly shorter than the current-gen model as Chevy will probably try to further differentiate the model from the Tahoe. One interesting touch at the back is the coast-to-coast LED strip connecting the taillights.

We don’t know much about what’s under the hood, but we definitely know the Traverse will continue to rely on combustion power. The current model has a 3.6-liter V6 with 310 horsepower and chances are high this mill will be carried over to the successor. Smaller turbocharged units also seem likely and so does some form of electrification. Not a full-blown battery-powered model, but hybrid or mild-hybrid powertrains.

When will we see the official debut of the new Traverse? It’s a little difficult to tell exactly in this early development stage. However, an educated guess would be an early 2024 debut with sales starting later several months later as a 2025 model.