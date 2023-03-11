Listen to this article

Porsche returns to the South by Southwest festival for the second year, showcasing its latest creative ventures. The festival celebrates creativity in all forms, from new technology to films to music, making it an ideal venue for Porsche to exhibit its unique designs.

The automaker's exhibit, titled "Porsche X - Collaborations Unseen," is located a few blocks from the Austin Convention Center and runs from March 10-14, 2023, highlighting bold and innovative designs, as well as panel discussions centered on collaborations with partners such as Paramount Pictures, FaZe Clan, Up.Labs, and Hodinkee.

The exhibit features several prominent art cars, including Mirage, a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 from the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie, which debuts before its release in cinemas in June 2023.

Also on display is the Porsche Vision 357, a design study that pays homage to the very first Porsche sports car, the 356. The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo show car, designed by Belgian artist Vexx, is also showcased.

Rounding out the exhibit are two prominent art cars: Chris Labrooy's 996 Swan Car, which we've seen several times before, and the Daniel Arsham 928 Nebula Car. The latter's a retro-futuristic concept, born from collaboration between Porsche and designer Daniel Arsham. It reimagines the 1978 Porsche 928, transforming it into a playful, funky, and fluid design, inspired by the Y2K aesthetic.

The exhibit is complemented by musical and creative workshops, including evening performances by artists such as Madison McFerrin, MorMor, Big Boi, Sudan Archives, Kelela, and Sadie.

"Pushing the bounds of innovation, tech, and design are core to Porsche's DNA," said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. "We are eager to return to Austin for a second year to engage with new creators and innovators at South by Southwest. The ability to innovate is one of the intangible benefits for all attendees when we come together in these creative spaces."