Fascinating cars hide in the weirdest places. In this video, a Rolls-Royce and Mercedes turn up in a dilapidated fairground storage yard somewhere in France.

Things start off a bit creepy because rather than a car, the first thing we see is a life-sized sculpture of a clown that's pulling up its shirt exposing the belly. What a weird thing.

The storage yard includes a mix of intriguing oddities and absolute junk. The first car we see appears to be a quirky Peugeot 309. A thick layer of dust and grime covers the vehicle, and the brand emblem is absent from the nose.

Near the Peugeot, there's what seems to be an Opel Olympia from the early 1950s. There's lots of rust and dirt on the body. All of the glass is still present, though. With enough of a desire from a new owner, the vehicle appears to be restorable.

The Mercedes is sitting farther past the Opel. There's a lot of junk nearby making it hard to get a good look at the car. From what's visible, the model appears to be from the W123 generation. Unfortunately, we can't identify much more. Over about a decade of production, Mercedes offered this model with a variety of gasoline- and diesel-fueled engines.

The Rolls-Royce is much harder to find. After going through various buildings and finding several camping trailers full of junk, the luxurious, British sedan is in the last place where these folks look.

Like the Mercedes, it's hard to get a complete look at the Rolls. The general styling and partition between the front and rear seats indicate this is a Silver Wraith II, which is a long-wheelbase version of the Silver Shadow II.

The sedan is far from in perfect condition but looks like someone could salvage it. The grille is gone, but the rest of the body panels look good. Inside, some of the instruments are missing. However, the upholstery appears to be in impressive condition after sitting for so long.