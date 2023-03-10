Listen to this article

A new pseudo teaser from an official Volkswagen channel on Twitter seemingly suggests we will see the ID.2 as early as next week. "More 2 come 4 you" is the message delivered by the short clip, which announces we'll get to find out what's what next Wednesday, March 15, at 6:20 PM CET. At the same time, Autocar has heard from sources close to Wolfsburg the entry-level EV will indeed break cover next week before going on sale in 2025. We do know for a fact the VW Group will hold its annual media conference a day earlier, on March 14.

However, it's highly unlikely VW will unveil the production version. After all, a test mule using a shortened ID.3 body was spotted less than a month ago. Logic tells us the road-going EV won't be introduced until later next year, possibly with the "Golf" name. It'll be the first car from the German automotive conglomerate to use the MEB+ platform tailored to front-wheel-drive EVs but likely with support for a dual-motor AWD setup.

It is unclear which styling direction VW’s smallest electric car is going to take but it's increasingly likely it won’t take after the 2021 ID. Life concept. Hopefully, it'll be more than just a downsized ID.3, and in typical VW Group fashion, there will be equivalent versions from SEAT/Cupra and Skoda. Expect an EV longer than the Polo but shorter than the Golf while offering the latter's interior room.

If reports are accurate, both GTI and R hot hatches could arrive later in the life cycle. The ID.2's arrival won't spell the end for the Golf's performance derivatives, at least not right away. VW has already announced all R-badged vehicles will go EV-only by 2030. A decision has allegedly been made already to drop GTX, with the hotter ID.3 and ID. Buzz possibly the last EVs to carry the suffix.

Models riding on the MEB+ platform are slated to utilize lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with support for a charging power of 200 kW and as much as 435 miles (700 kilometers) of range. The most affordable model based on the new underpinnings will carry a starting price of €25,000. At home in Germany, the cheapest ID.3 retails from €43,995.