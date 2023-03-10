Listen to this article

Donkervoort has announced that it will be adding another 25 cars to the production run of the all-new F22 due to the high demand. The announcement came after the fact that the initial 75 models announced last December were all sold out. Donkervoort will be producing a total of 100 units of the F22. Of note, the production is already in full swing, and the first cars have already been delivered to their new owners.

According to the Dutch boutique carmaker, the bulk of the orders came from Western Europe. However, it also received orders and inquiries from as far as North America, the UAE, the UK, southern Europe, Scandinavia, and even Israel. Five cars were allocated to the US.

Gallery: Donkervoort Boosts F22 Production

9 Photos

Denis Donkervoort, the Managing Director of Donkervoort Automobielen, commented, "We had hoped people would appreciate the F22, and they did. They appreciated it so much we had to turn back to our logistics chain to source enough high-quality pieces to create another 25 cars after all the regular production slots had been filled. This is where it ends, though."

Of course, the additional Donkervoort F22 units will have the same power, torque, weight, and performance specifications as the initial models.

That said, all 100 units of the 1,653-pound (750-kilogram) F22 will have a power-to-weight ratio of 666 horsepower per metric ton – better than a Bugatti Veyron. Power comes from an Audi-sourced turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-five that churns out up to 492 horsepower (367 kilowatts). That power goes to just the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission, paired with a Torsen limited-slip differential.

The Donkervoort F22 can sprint from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds, and ceilings at 180 mph (290 km/h).

Donkervoort had planned to end production of the F22 at the end of 2024, but the additional units will push the production out until midway through 2025. This extension will allow the automaker to broaden its extended customer family and introduce a new buyer group to its brand.