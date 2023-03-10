Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The next-generation Audi A4 Avant will boast an overhauled design for the nose that will include a pentagonal grille and trapezoidal opening in the lower fascia.

This batch of spy shots includes 37 photos that provide an extensive look at the Q5. There are even views of the cabin.

Here's a look inside the new BMW X2. Like other recent models from the German brand, it features a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen inside of a single bezel.

Cadillac is refreshing the CT5, including the performance-focused Blackwing model. It gains vertically oriented headlights and a revised lower fascia.

The latest Chevrolet Colorado has a ZR2 Bison version on the way. The rugged model has big wheels and a lifted suspension. It has a Flowtie emblem on the front.

This next-gen Chevy Traverse has a chunky lower fascia with red tow hooks coming out of it. A skid plate is underneath the SUV. These pieces make us think this is the Activ trim level.

The new Ford Tourneo Courier van has vertically stacked headlights. Inside, there are two screens in a shared bezel.

Hyundai has major styling changes on the way for the refreshed Sonata. Even with the heavy camouflage on this one, the long-slung nose is a prominent part of the design.

Kia's new Rio is under heavy camouflage in these pictures. We can see the skinny headlights and raising beltline.

The CLE-Class will replace the coupe and convertible variants of the C- and E-Class in the brand's lineup. This one is a sporty AMG variant.

Mercedes conceals this E53 in a body wrap and cladding. At the back, there are four circular exhaust pipes.

The EQS SUV will get a luxurious Maybach version. You can expect it to have an opulent interior.

This refreshed Porsche 911 Turbo has a concealed tail. The panels seem to hide revisions to the taillights, rear bumper, and diffuser.

The Renault Master is a commercial vehicle that generally comes as a van, but a flatbed variant is in some of these photos.

