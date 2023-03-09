Listen to this article

This week Toyota announced a recall for approximately 130,000 Tundra full-size pickup trucks for the 2022 and 2023 model years. According to the NHTSA website, the issue involves a hard shell tonneau cover which could detach from the attachment joints and come loose.

The recall specifically covers Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid models with the Toyota genuine accessory tonneau cover. Should the cover come loose, it could snap off and hit another vehicle or become a road hazard and cause other damage while the truck is in motion. According to the Toyota Parts Center website, the cover is a trifold, hardcover design with a self-latching system that allows for easy-cover operation and removal.

The recall notice on the NHTSA website does not indicate if other aftermarket tonneau covers are affected, only that it's related to the one offered by Toyota. The problem involves the tonneau cover attachment joints, which may come loose from the truck's side rails.

The immediate fix is to remove the cover until Toyota develops a resolution for the issue. The automaker is currently working on a remedy and will send out interim notification letters to owners, instructing them on how to remove the tonneau cover. These initial letters are expected to be mailed by March 31, 2023, with a second notice to follow once a remedy for the issue is available.

Tundra owners can contact Toyota's customer service at 1-800-331-4331 or go on Toyota's website to get updates and more information. Toyota's number for this recall is 23TB03/23TA03. Owners can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit its website. The reference number for the NHTSA campaign is 23V142000.

The new-and-much-improved Toyota Tundra was the sixth most popular truck in the US last year, selling a total of 104,246 units. It was also a finalist in our Star Awards but lost to the new Ford F-150 Lightning.