Listen to this article

The Women’s World Car of the Year for 2023 is the Kia Niro. Sixty-three motoring journalists from 43 countries participated in this year’s contest, testing 59 candidates. The awards group announced the Niro as the winner on International Women’s Day.

The journalists picked the best car in six categories, announcing those winners last month and choosing from them the World’s Best Car for 2023. The Niro was competing against the Audi RS3, Citroen C5 X, Ford Ranger, Jeep Avenger, and Nissan X-Trail. Each was the winner of a specific category.

Gallery: 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid: First Drive

16 Photos

"This year's election was particularly difficult due to the excellent level of all the candidates,” said Marta Garcia, WWCOTY’s executive president. “Each of the finalists had sufficient merit to win the trophy.”

US journalist Elana Scherr said the Niro “delivers a complete package,” while Belgium’s Sabrina Parant called it a car that “continues to impress me.” Renuka Kirpalani, from India, said the Niro was a “practical little city car that gives you everything you need in an affordable package.”

Kia first unveiled the new Niro in late 2021, showing off the crossover’s new design. However, it wouldn’t be until April 2022 that we learned the details of the US-bound version. The Niro took a lot of design inspiration from the 2019 Habaniro concept, arriving in the US with a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrains.

The crossover is larger than the one it replaced, providing more passenger and cargo space. The cabin also got a major makeover. The dashboard now accommodates a dual-screen setup with all the bells and whistles customers want today, like ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and more available.

Last year, 56 women journalists from 40 countries selected the Peugeot 308 as 2022’s Women’s Car of the Year award. The pool had 65 candidates.