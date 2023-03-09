Listen to this article

The finalists for the 2023 World Car Awards are here, and there are lots of EVs on this year's list of potential winners. The organization announces the winners on Wednesday, April 5, at the New York International Auto Show.

The finalists in each category are:

World Car of the Year

World Electric Vehicle

BMW i7

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Lucid Air

World Luxury Car

World Performance Car

World Urban Car

Citroen C3

ORA Funky Cat / Haomao

Volkswagen Taigo/Nivus

World Car Design

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Land Rover Range Rover

Lucid Air

With nominations in three of the six categories, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Lucid Air are up for the most potential awards this year. The BMW i7 is competing in two of the divisions.

The jury for the awards consists of 100 automotive journalists from 32 countries. They vote by secret ballot.

This year, there's a new look for the World Car trophy. Ian Callum's design firm Callum created the design, and they decided the best way to make it was 3D printing. "Reimagining both the design and manufacture is a huge privilege and just the opportunity the team at Callum relish," Ian Callum said.

The World Car Awards jury already selected its World Car Person of the Year. The voters selected SangYup Lee for the honor. He's the head of the Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center.

Last year, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 won the World Car of the Year honor to beat out the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Kia EV6. It also won the World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design categories.

The Audi E-Tron GT was the World Performance Car last year. The Mercedes-Benz EQS was World Luxury Car, and the Toyota Yaris Cross was World Urban Car.