Through the month of February, Motor1.com embarked on a social media challenge that was shared by our editions around the world. Each region picked winners in several categories, but now we have the final tally of overall votes from every car in every edition. Taking the overall crown for the #Motor1socialcar23 contest is the Ferrari Purosangue.

Ferrari's first SUV captured a convincing win, but it wasn't a blowout victory. Not far behind in second place was the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The Alfa Romeo Tonale finished in the third spot, with the BMW iX1 and Ferrari 296 GTS rounding out the top five with a very close battle.

Gallery: 2023 Ferrari Purosangue: First Drive

271 Photos

This is the sum of social media votes recorded from no less than eight Motor1.com editions. During the five weeks of the social media challenge, 1.5 million users were reached, logging 120,000 video views and over 190,000 votes. By the time all the smoke had cleared, we achieved a potential reach of 1.2 billion users. And through all that, the Ferrari Purosange came out on top.

For our Motor1.com US social media followers, here's a recap of the category winners:

Week #1: Best Urban & Compact - Acura Integra

Week #2: Best Truck & Van - Ford Bronco Raptor

Week #3: Best Supercar & Sports Car - Bugatti Mistral Roadster

Week #4: Best Luxury - Bentley Batur

Week #5: Best EV - BMW i4 M50

As for the global champion, the Ferrari Purosange is the first SUV to ever wear a Prancing Horse badge. Despite having four seats and four doors, it still packs a proper Italian punch with a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 providing 715 horsepower and 528 pound-feet of torque. It has a redline of 8,250 rpm, but the engine still generates a majority of its torque at a low 2,100 revs. Power goes to the ground through an eight-speed gearbox, and when traction permits, the Pursangue reaches 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

We thank all our Motor1.com fans and social media followers for participating in this year's Social Car of the Year challenge. Your voice has been heard! And if you don't already keep up with Motor1.com on socials, be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok for news, reviews, photos, and quality automotive content.