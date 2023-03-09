Listen to this article

Ferrari plans to announce four new models this year, and we could see one debut on March 16. Today, the automaker teased the mystery model on social media with a super-short video that leaves us with more questions than answers.

Ferrari's teaser video lacks concrete details about what we'll see next week. However, the audio might offer some clues. The clip opens with soft music and the sound of crickets. The perforated edge of the steering wheel rim and a silver paddle shifter come into focus before the camera pulls back to reveal the entire wheel with the Ferrari logo front and center.

The chirping disappears, replaced by the sound of the wind as sunlight splashes across the wheel and bathes it in light. The final shot shows off the wheel's carbon-fiber spoke and flat-bottom design. The audio cues and subtle visual motif could be alluding to a convertible debuting next week.

Our spy photographers captured a heavily camouflaged Ferrari test vehicle last September that looked much like a potential Roma convertible. The car featured a modified roofline, with thick coverings that hid many changes. However, our photographers noted that the headlights and taillights were unmistakably the Roma's.

Reports indicate Ferrari will slot the Roma Spider (not the official name) below the Portofino M instead of replacing it. The automaker revealed the other convertible in 2017, three years before introducing the Roma, and it's starting to show its age. Having two similar convertibles in the lineup does seem odd.

If this is the Roma convertible, it'll likely use the same twin-turbocharged V8 engine that powers the coupe, which produces 612 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque. The engine propels the coupe to 62 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and 124 mph in 9.3 seconds while on its way to a top speed of over 199 mph. The Roma Spider could match the coupe's performance numbers, much like the SF90 Stradale and the SF90 Stradale Spider.

We won't have to wait long to learn all about it. March 16 is just a week away; hopefully, we'll get all the details then. Ferrari has four new models it'll launch this year, and what we’ll see at next week's debut is anyone's guess.

Gallery: Ferrari Roma Spider first spy photos