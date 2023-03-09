Listen to this article

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV goes on sale in the United States this spring for a starting price of $79,050 after the $1,150 destination fee. Buyers have three drivetrains and three trim levels to choose from. The table below shows the pricing breakdown.

Trim Price After $1,150 Destination Fee
EQE 350+ SUV Premium $79,050
EQE 350 4Matic SUV Premium $79,050
EQE 500 4Matic SUV Premium $90,650
EQE 350+ SUV Exclusive $81,150
EQE 350 4Matic SUV Exclusive $81,150
EQE 500 4Matic SUV Exclusive $92,750
EQE 350+ SUV Pinnacle $85,000
EQE 350 4Matic SUV Pinnacle $85,000
EQE 500 4Matic SUV Pinnacle $96,600

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Exterior Front Quarter
24 Photos
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Exterior Front Quarter 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Exterior Front Quarter 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Exterior Front Quarter 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Exterior Front View 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Exterior Front View 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Exterior Rear Quarter 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Exterior Wheel

Whether buyers get the 350+ variant or the 4Matic, the price for each trim level is the same. The 350+ has a single, rear-mounted electric motor making 288 horsepower and 417 pound-feet. The all-wheel 350 4Matic has 288 hp and 564 lb-ft. The range-topping 500 4Matic boasts 536 hp and 633 lb-ft. All of them come with a 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery.

All models come with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch infotainment screen. The standard Burmester sound system supports Dolby Atmos. Mercedes also has a deal with Electrify America that allows EQE SUV buyers to have an unlimited number of 30-minute DC fast-charge sessions for the first two years that a person owns the vehicle.

Upgrading to the Exclusive trim makes features available like augmented reality for the MBUX navigation system. There are also active ambient lights.

The range-topping Pinnacle grade is available with even more equipment. There's four-zone climate control, a head-up display, and a 100-watt USB-C package.

The EQE features an optional Driver Assistance Package for the Exclusive or Pinnacle trims. The tech gives the vehicle the ability to change lanes to pass slower vehicles automatically. Mercedes' Digital Light headlights are an available upgrade for the Pinnacle grade, and they can project warning symbols onto the road.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

