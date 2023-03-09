Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

The combustion small car segment is facing an uncertain future in Europe but it seems that Kia remains committed to building city cars, at least in the United States. First spy photos showed the South Korean automaker is already working on the next-generation Rio and this rendering provides an early preview.

Toyota launched the Grand Highlander as a solution for those looking for a three-row SUV but something smaller than the Sequoia. This rendering turns that family hauler into a performance machine with Toyota’s GR factory tuning.

The facelifted Peugeot 508 is here with mostly design upgrades. There are no signs of a two-door version, though that doesn’t mean we can’t dream of one. And the truth is it looks perfect.

The next-generation Countryman will share its underpinnings with the new BMW X1 and will be sold with combustion and electric powertrains. Design-wise, it won’t represent a major departure from the current model, as you can see from this rendering.