Debuting March 21, the new electric compact crossover from Ford is showing a bit more skin in a fresh teaser. The official preview doesn't come straight from the automaker, but rather from Martin Sander, the company's man in charge of the Model e team in Europe. As with previous teasers, we don't get to see much, although we’re once again getting the impression of a boxy shape setting it apart from the bulbous Volkswagen ID.4.

The closed-off grille hosts a surprisingly large Blue Oval, "refreshed in brilliant white for a new generation of EVs, according to Sander. Below the license plate is a wide air intake with a radar sensor in the center for the driver and safety assistance systems. Previous teasers have revealed aero-optimized wheels and plastic body cladding lending it a rugged look akin to Ford's trucks and SUVs sold in the United States.

Although the latest teaser focuses on what the company refers to as the "Medium-Size Crossover," to its right is another EV. Chances are it's the Sport Crossover, serving as Ford's equivalent of the ID.5. Both are going to be assembled at the factory in Cologne, Germany and will slot below the Mach-E. Another electric crossover will be a zero-emission Puma due in 2024 from the Craiova factory in Romania.

Although the Medium-Size Crossover and Sport Crossover will utilize MEB underpinnings, we're expecting the styling to be totally different inside and out. It'll be interesting to see whether Ford will utilize its own SYNC4 or adopt VW's infotainment. For what it's worth, the Ranger-based Amarok midsize pickup truck runs on SYNC4 but it's unclear whether it'll be the other way around with the pair of electric crossovers.

As you have probably heard, Ford's Euro lineup is in the midst of a transformation as the Mondeo was axed last year and the Fiesta will be discontinued in 2023. The Focus will bow out in 2025 because people apparently don't want cars anymore...