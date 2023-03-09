Listen to this article

Atelier Jalaper is a French watchmaker that produces handcrafted timepieces. Its latest creation, however, is Italian by nature and should be close to every car enthusiast's heart.

Meet, the AJ-P400. Both automotive enthusiasts and watch collectors alike will be impressed by Atelier Jalaper's newest limited-edition timepiece. What sets the AJ-P400 apart is its dial, which has been made using genuine parts from a Lamborghini Miura P400 S, hence the name. The watch looks classy, with the anodized matte black dial preserving the original patina of the piece.

Gallery: Atelier Jalaper AJ-P400

7 Photos

The AJ-P400's case is made with a combination of polished and satin-finished steel, measuring 39.5mm in diameter. The case back is screwed and open, allowing for a view of the movement. The polished steel fixed bezel has an oval shape, a callback to the Miura's headlights. The front glass is an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, while the back glass is a smoked gray mineral glass, which adds to the overall aesthetic of the watch. The watch is water-resistant up to 5 ATM or 50 meters.

Meanwhile, the AJ-P400's hour markers are luminescent and are inspired by the Miura's original speedometers. Even better, the minute ring is available in four colors (green, orange, blue, and black), matching the Miura's iconic colors. The bezel features a white minute track, while the reflective hands are also inspired by the classic Lamborghini's speedometers.

The watch is powered by a Sellita SW270-1 M caliber movement, which is a manual winding mechanical movement that beats at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour (4 Hz). The movement has a power reserve of approximately 45 hours, which can be measured through a power reserve indicator at 6 o'clock.

The Atelier Jalaper AJ-P400 watch is available in limited numbers – 400 pieces to be exact. Each timepiece is priced at 1,800 euros or around $1,900 at the current exchange rates. Pre-orders for this limited watch have already started, with deliveries beginning in June.