Mercedes-Benz has stepped up its testing phase of the upcoming Mercedes CLE-Class with something new and exciting caught by our spies. The new model will be replacing the C-Class and E-Class coupes and convertibles, essentially merging them into one new nameplate, the CLE-Class. And of course, there will be a range-topping AMG version to be called the CLE 63, and our colleagues have seen one out in public.

Caught while making rounds for cold weather testing, the AMG CLE 63 prototype is wearing its production skin. The fabric roof can be clearly seen in the spy photos, while expected AMG elements like a wider track, wider body, and a more aggressive front bumper, along with a Panamericana grille and bigger brakes are all seen in the spotted prototype.

While the rear end is somehow hiding with gobs of snow populating the rear fascia, its squared-off quad exhaust pipes are showing admitting its membership in the elite 63 models. We've already seen them on the move at the Nurburgring last year and what we can say is that those waiting for top AMG CLE are in for a treat.

It's likely that the AMG CLE 63 will be borrowing a powertrain from the new Mercedes-AMG C63, featuring a PHEV system together with the 2.0-liter four-banger that should be good for 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of torque.

One interesting feature is that, while the C63 has its charger port in the left rear fender, the CLE63 Convertible and Coupe have theirs in the rear bumper on the right side. This design choice is present in other low-volume cars, such as the upcoming AMG GT PHEV and the SL PHEV.

The exact debut of the Mercedes CLE-Class hasn't been set just yet, though we're expecting a reveal this year with the cars arriving in showrooms in 2024. The AMG variants could be launched at a later time after the standard models hit the spotlight. A shooting brake variant is reportedly in the works, though Mercedes hasn't confirmed so just yet.