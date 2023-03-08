Listen to this article

Wiesmann's Project Thunderball debuted nearly a year ago. The electric convertible hasn't entered production yet, but the company is teasing the bespoke options available to customers who want to personalize their vehicles. Wiesmann built three design concepts to showcase the "limitless" styling options.

The most audacious concept is the one that takes inspiration from the roaring 1920s and the fictional tastes of literary icon Jay Gatsby. Wiesmann finished the EV in gold, embracing the opulence and optimism of the time. The company paired it with a gold grille. Inside, the company contrasts the flashy exterior with a burgundy leather interior with matte velvet details.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is the car that seemingly takes inspiration from a black hole. The stealthy two-door features a matte-black exterior accented with gloss black details. Inside, Wiesmann applied matte black leather with anodized trim and carbon-fiber surrounds.

The third takes a much more subtle approach to its styling, with Wiesmann using Côte d'Azur to inspire the final concept. It features a bespoke ocean blue metallic paint. Inside, the car features vibrant orange leather with cream canvas accents and high-gloss teak ones.

Project Thunderball is a two-seat rear-wheel drive EV with two electric motors in a rear-mid mounted position. The company is targeting 680 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque from the setup. The company claims it's enough to allow the car to sprint to 62 miles per hour in a claimed 2.9 seconds. The EV will have a state-of-the-art 800-volt, 92-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The company hopes it'll offer 311 miles of range on the WLTP cycle.

It's still unclear when Project Thunderball will enter production. Details about the new EV has trickled out since its debut nearly a year ago, and it seems like each new tidbit of information is a small step toward reality for the model. When it goes on sale, it'll have a starting price of €300,000 ($316,335 at today's exchange rate).