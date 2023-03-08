Listen to this article

In the world of Chevrolet, Activ is a trim level that exudes a sporty, outdoor vibe. You'll find it on a few Bow Tie models, but the large Traverse crossover isn't one of them. That could change for future models, as suggested here in a new batch of spy photos showing a Traverse test vehicle with some interesting features.

Caught on the roads of southeast Michigan, this camo-wrapped crossover looks considerably different than the Traverse prototype we saw at the beginning of March. That was our first look at the forthcoming model, and it was clearly an early test vehicle with placeholder lights front and rear. By contrast, this one looks ready for production with thin lights barely visible on the edges of the grille, with larger lenses in the middle. They flank a new grille that looks straighter and more upright, and down low, there's a chunky fascia with red tow hooks and a skid plate underneath.

Gallery: Chevrolet Traverse Activ Spy Photo

11 Photos

If this were Chevrolet Tahoe, such off-road features might indicate a Z71 trim but this is why our sources believe we're looking at a new Traverse Activ. Z71 is reserved for the beefy body-on-frame trucks, but a Traverse Activ could give this soft-roading SUV a bit more bite. At the very least, it would keep Chevrolet on par with recent SUV debuts like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Sequoia, which have embraced rugged design cues.

Compared to our previous Traverse sighting, we can see this test vehicle has a different design for its lower fascia. Similarly, the rear fascia is different, incorporating quad exhaust outlets at the corners not unlike the Corvette Stingray. In profile, the camouflage wrap hides details but it sure looks smaller than the current Traverse. It's also squared off, indicative of a rugged design theme in a smaller package that further differentiates this three-row crossover from the Tahoe.

We're still in an early phase with the next-generation Traverse. As such, the news is thin regarding interior designs and powertrain options. Recent Chevy crossover debuts have revealed larger digital displays, so it's not a stretch to say the same will hold true for the Traverse. The exhaust tips confirm internal combustion power, though the current 3.6-liter V6 could yield to turbocharged four-cylinder engines capable of greater output.

Expect a full debut possibly by the end of this year, or in the first half of 2024. That means we're likely looking at a 2025 model.