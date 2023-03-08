Listen to this article

The whole Porsche 911 lineup has a mid-cycle refresh on the horizon. This gallery gives us a great look at the updated Turbo model, and it's wearing very little camouflage.

This 911 Turbo wears the same nose as the existing model. However, our spies think this is because Porsche plans to make significant updates there, and the brand doesn't want anyone to see the new look. In comparison, the refresh for the regular 911 features active shutters in the fascia. These pieces were present on earlier Turbo development vehicles.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Turbo Facelift Spy Photos

Along the sides, this 911 Turbo has no design changes in comparison to the current model. However, it's riding on mismatched wheels. The ones in front have five pairs of dual spokes. At the back, there's a 10-spoke design. The wide rear fenders with an inlet in them continue to be part of this variant's styling.

Porsche's development team uses black tape to hide the revisions at the rear. The company conceals the corners of the taillights. There are also panels hiding the lower bumper and the diffuser. Redesigned exhaust outlets have the two pipes share a center section.

Inside, the standard 911 receives a fully digital instrument cluster as part of its refresh. We don't yet have a good look inside the Turbo. It would be surprising for Porsche to make this upgrade to the regular model but not introduce the update for this more expensive vehicle.

Powertrain details about the refreshed 911 Turbo are still a mystery. This is also the case for the rest of the updated 911 lineup. We know that Porsche is preparing a performance-focused hybrid to add to the range.

We expect the first example of the refreshed 911 range to debut before the end of the year. Although, Porsche generally doesn't premiere all of the updated variants at the same time. As one of the hotter models in the range, we might have to wait a bit longer to see the revised Turbo.