There are two types of car collectors. One type collects anything that catches his or her eye, regardless of year, make, or model. The second type collects cars that are almost exclusively the same make, sometimes even the same model. The collector in this video on the Late Brake Show's YouTube channel falls into the latter category. But instead of one brand, he takes it a step further by collecting 1980s and 1990s tuner cars from Mercedes-Benz.

The tour starts with a 1995 Mercedes-Benz W124 320TE wagon modified as a tribute to Auto Fashion Factory, a JDM tuner specializing in 1990s Mercedes-Benz cars. It's a work in progress, but it has the correct seats, correct wheels, and suspension, and eventually will get a widebody kit.

Next is a Mercedes-Benz 190E Cosworth with an aftermarket turbo conversion. The owner says it's surprisingly quick and plans to modify it with a 190E Evo body kit. But what makes this one especially cool is the period-correct houndstooth Recaro seats.

Each car has an interesting story. A maroon Mercedes-AMG 500 SEL that the owner used to see occasionally. Another 500 SEL from the Saudi Arabian embassy, once owned by a prince. Then just when you think you've seen everything, a unicorn pops up in the form of a 1972 Ford Zodiac MKIV Executive with a 5.9-liter V8. Sitting on Torque Thrust wheels, it resembles a four-door Mercury Cyclone with a pair of Cougar tail lights.

The owner has more sheds full of vehicles, including a pair of Brabus 190E sedans, another Mercedes-Benz 500 SEL with a turbocharger, and a W124 E Class Coupe. Also scattered throughout these buildings are shelves full of body kits, suspension parts, AMG hardware, and Lorinser wheels. Much of it is new/old stock that is no longer available and hard to find.

This collection is impressive because it's predominantly period high-performance Mercedes-Benz cars modified by respected tuners. The collector is like a Mustang enthusiast who only buys cars modified by Roush, Saleen, and the occasional Shelby Mustang. Or a Corvette owner who only buys C4s modified by Callaway. Best of all, he has a definite vision for each car in his collection, modifying them while keeping them true to their respective eras.