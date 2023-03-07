Listen to this article

The International Concours of Elegance St. Moritz could be the coolest car show in the world. Of course, we mean that figuratively and literally as it takes place in the middle of winter on a frozen lake in the mountains of Switzerland. Seeing some of the world's most valuable cars sliding through snow is a spectacle all its own, but this year there was fun to be had on a slightly smaller scale.

The Little Car Company made the pilgrimage to St. Moritz for 2023, bringing along several of its small-scale replica cars for folks to enjoy. As a refresher, this company specializes in building highly detailed, functional replicas of iconic classic cars from Aston Martin, Bugatti, and Ferrari. At approximately three-quarter scale, these mini machines feature exquisite details that mimic their real-life counterparts. Exotic materials are used in their construction, and they're powered by electric motors that, in some cases, can propel cars and occupants to speeds of 45 mph.

Judging by photos in the gallery above, ice and snow didn't dampen any spirits for those visiting The Little Car Company at the unique winter concours. A special test drive event was set up for clients and visitors at the show, allowing people a chance to drive and even race these mini-classics head-to-head. Vehicles on hand were the Aston Martin DB5 Junior, Ferrari Testa Rossa J, the limited edition Pacco Gara Testa Rossa J, and the Bugatti Baby II. And to make sure the cars were prepared for the conditions, they were fitted with special studded tires and equipped with limited-slip differentials.

“Our Little Car Circuit offered a fascinating test drive experience for those wanting to try out the Bugatti Baby II, the Aston Martin DB5 Junior, the Ferrari Testa Rossa J, and our all-new Pacco Gara Testa Rossa J," said The Little Car Company CEO Ben Hedley. "The thrill and excitement of driving our cars was only intensified on the snow-capped surface of St. Moritz, while the trophy up for grabs certainly got the competitive juices flowing."

Winners of the day were awarded trophies and special silverware for their efforts, and if you missed it this year, The Little Car Company has plans to return for 2024.