Listen to this article

For its upcoming sixth iteration, the Renault Espace is transitioning to an SUV body style since minivans have largely fallen out of favor. Essentially, the new model will be a stretched Austral with a choice between five or seven seats. A new teaser attempts to build up hype until the premiere programmed to take place on March 28. The French brand touts an "immense panoramic glass roof," claiming it's the largest of any other car out there.

How big is it? It's a whopping 1.33 meters long and 84 centimeters wide, allowing lots of sunlight through more than one square meter of glass. As shown in the teaser image, it spans almost the entire length of the roof and should make the cabin feel even more spacious than it already is. Regardless if you're sitting in the front, middle, or rear, the Espace should provide an airy vibe.

Renault Espace teaser images

3 Photos

As a refresher, the next-gen Espace will be 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) shorter than its minivan predecessor. It'll have an overall length of 4.72 meters (185.8 inches), and despite being smaller, it's going to have a slightly more usable interior width. Expect the styling to be largely carried over from the compact Austral, with the bulk of the changes implemented from the C-pillar to the back where there's likely going to be a longer overhang.

Not only will the Espace carry over the exterior and interior styling of the Austral, but it's likely going to inherit the powertrains as well. The mild-hybrid, 1.3-liter gasoline engine seems like an educated guess, much like a full hybrid with a 1.2-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor. In the compact crossover, the total output varies from 140 to 200 hp depending on the powertrain. A diesel engine seems unlikely considering the Austral is sold exclusively with gasoline powertrains.

Chances are Renault will also implement the Austral's rear-wheel steering and multi-link rear suspension, although the latter is only used for the more expensive version. In the cheaper models, the crossover comes with a more basic torsion beam rear.

Following the world premiere near the end of the month, the new Espace should go on sale in the second half of 2023.