The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is getting a makeover. New spy photos captured the sedan hiding its design changes and badging. However, Cadillac couldn’t hide all the styling tweaks.

All the changes we can see are at the front of the vehicle. Gone are the sedan’s horizontal-oriented headlights. Cadillac replaced them with vertical units similar to those that debuted on the recently updated XT4 crossover. The sedan’s headlight clusters are tucked toward the top of the fascia. The new lighting units allow Cadillac to change other aspects of the model’s face.

The grille looks wider at the top than the one on the current car. However, it’s the lower bumper where the company made the biggest updates. Cadillac has replaced the broad lower grille that formed a slight smile with a much more aggressive unit. Camouflage covers up some of these changes, but it appears that triangular intakes and big gaps in the face will bookend a smaller lower grille that flows from the larger one on top.

We don’t have spy shots of the cabin, but we expect Cadillac to give the CT5-V interior a thorough update. The revamped Blackwing should replace the separated instrument cluster and embedded infotainment screen with a larger, curved dual-screen display similar to the one that debuted in the 2024 XT4.

One thing that we don’t expect to change is the powertrain. Cadillac launched the CT5-V Blackwing with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine making 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque. The engine will still pair with the 10-speed automatic or the available Tremec 6-speed manual gearbox. Cadillac is focusing on updating the sedan’s styling in this mid-cycle update.

With this model spotted out and about so early in the year, we expect the production CT5-V Blackwing to debut before the end of 2023. It should go on sale in early 2024. We expect the rest of the CT5 lineup to receive mid-cycle updates, but they won’t be as aggressive for the less-powerful variants in the model lineup. However, the entire CT5 lineup should arrive with the updated cabin.