Honda introduces a base LX trim (Elite grade pictured above) to the 2023 Pilot lineup. For a front-wheel-drive model, it has a starting price of $37,295 after the $1,345 destination fee. Getting all-wheel drive takes the figure to $39,395. For comparison, the Sport grade is the next step higher in the range and is $40,495 or $42,595 for front- or all-wheel drive, respectively.

The LX shares a powertrain with the rest of the 2023 Pilot lineup. A 3.5-liter V6 makes 285 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. A 10-speed automatic routes the power to either the front wheels or both axles.

Buyers get a bit less equipment than the Sport trim for the LX's discounted price. It lacks LED fog lights and chrome exhaust tips. Inside, the model doesn't have a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and storage pockets on the seatbacks.

In addition, the driver's seat has six-way manual adjustment, and the passenger chair packs four-way manual changes. On the Sport, there are power adjustments for both front seats.

The LX trim rides on 18-inch silver wheels in what Honda calls a Blade design. Meanwhile, the Sport grade gets a 20-inch size in the color shark gray and with black lug nuts.

The LX grade does not get the blind spot information system or cross-traffic monitor. However, it still has most of Honda's other driver assistance tech, including collision-mitigating braking, forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and traffic jam assist.

Honda also recently brought the LX trim back to the Civic and CR-V to give them new entry-level grades. In both cases, buyers save money by giving up amenities like losing heated seats

As of February 2023, Honda sales are up 5.9 percent over the first two months of 2022. The company has delivered 14,221 units of the Pilot so far this year – a 6.2 percent drop from the same period last year.