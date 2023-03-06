Listen to this article

We are weeks away from seeing the hotly anticipated Aventador replacement as Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has previously confirmed the next V12 machine will premiere in March 2023. Meanwhile, a new spy video shows a prototype heading back to the factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese after conducting last-minute testing. With the world premiere inching close, the supercar had all the production body panels in place, along with the final lights.

Speaking of which, the Y-shaped LED daytime running lights are peeking through the camouflage. The DRL signature reminds us of the Sián FKP 37, which might be what the Reventon was to the Aventador by serving as a preview of the revamped twelve-cylinder beast. Massive air intakes and angry-looking headlights are also easy to spot, along with the flying buttresses that will never be uncool, regardless if the car has a badge with a raging bull or not.

New Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spy Photos

The "Y" motif continues at the rear for the taillights, flanking Lamborghini's recurrent hexagonal theme used for the shape of the massive exhaust finishers. The top-mounted third brake light is another neat design element as it goes down on the engine lid. We've already seen the car from all angles in leaked patent images, but the real thing is much more exciting even with camo plastered all over the body. It's not a clean-sheet design but still worthy of a V12 Lambo.

The company's first plug-in hybrid will utilize a newly developed twelve-cylinder engine and will kick-start the Italian brand's electric revolution. The Urus is already being tested with a PHEV setup while the Huracan replacement is also going to be a hybrid. A pure EV will follow in the latter half of the decade with four seats, two doors, and more ground clearance than the typical Lamborghini.

Meanwhile, production of the pure V12 cars recently ended with a final pair of Aventador-based one-offs: Invencible and Autentica.