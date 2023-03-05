Listen to this article

The Chevrolet Corvette C4 ZR-1 was a game-changer for the Corvette brand. It was one of the most significant Corvettes in history, and for good reason. It was a Ferrari and Porsche beater, setting records for distance and endurance, with the ability to could go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h). These numbers aren't outstanding these days but back then, they were definitely for the books.

Moreover, the C4 ZR-1 was the first Chevy Corvette to have more than one camshaft – with four camshafts and 32 valves, to be exact. This made the ZR-1 a technological marvel, and its lineage still affects modern-day performance cars.

But how does the Corvette C4 ZR-1 compare to the super trucks of today? we're talking about the Ford F-150 Raptor R and this video from The Fast Lane Cars aims to answer that question in a drag race. Can a classic American sports car beat one of the newest and most powerful vehicles that the Blue Oval has produced?

On paper, the differences between the two are stark. Under the hood of the Corvette C4 ZR-1 was a Lotus-engineered 5.7-liter aluminum V8 that produced 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 370 pound-feet (502 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Raptor R, on the other hand, boasts a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, 700 hp (522 kW), and gobs of torque. However, it is also double the weight of the C4 Corvette, which should be a significant factor in a straight-line race.

With these things in mind, was the classic 'Vette able to keep up with the latest Ford super truck? Was the result the same in a rolling start? The video atop this page has the answer and a surprise matchup, as well.