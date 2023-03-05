Listen to this article

The Honda Civic Type R has seen four generations since 2001 – at least in the UK – and with each generation, we see improvements in the red-badged Civic to cement its hot hatch status. However, how does each generation compare on paper? More importantly, does newer necessarily mean quicker in a drag race? That's what this drag race video from Carwow aims to find out.

The EP3 Civic Type R, released in 2001 in the UK, had a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter engine that put out 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and 145 pound-feet (196 Newton-meters) of torque. It was the lightest of these five Civic Type Rs, weighing 2,668 pounds (1,210 kilograms), and had a six-speed manual gearbox. It was also the most affordable when it came out.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Civic Type R

39 Photos

The FN2, on the other hand, was launched in 2007. It had a slightly heavier body, tipping the scales at 2,793 lbs (1,267 kg), and its engine produced one extra horsepower for a total of 198 hp (148 kW) and slightly less torque at 142 lb-ft (193 Nm). The price went up a bit compared to its predecessor.

The FK2, released in 2015, was the first Honda Civic Type R with a turbocharged engine, producing 306 hp (228 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of pull. It was also much heavier than its predecessors, weighing 3,047 lbs (1,382 kg), and more expensive, nearly twice as much as the EP3.

In more recent times, the Honda Civic Type R FK8 from 2017, had a turbo 2.0-liter engine that produced 317 hp (236 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. It was only slightly more expensive and heavier than the FK2 at 3,097 lbs (1,405 kg).

Finally, the all-new FL5 Honda Civic Type R boasts the most power, producing 325 hp (242 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, but it is also the heaviest of the five cars, weighing 3,150 lbs (1,429 kg). More importantly, it's shockingly more expensive than the FK8, adding nearly £12,000 ($14,400) to the price tag when bought brand new.

We all know that the FL5 has the advantage over the FK8 based on a previous drag race, but will it be the same compared to the rest of the Civic Type R generations? The drag race video atop this page should settle the score but as always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.