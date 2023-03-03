Listen to this article

The next few years will be busy for Mini. The automaker will completely revamp its lineup over 2023 and 2024, including the Countryman. Our renderings attempt to preview what the new model could look like when it debuts, likely breaking cover sometime in the second half of the year.

The renderings depict a familiar-looking Mini model. The domed hood remains as does the square roof and chunky sides. However, we expect Mini will shrink the headlights on the Countryman while giving it a new grille shape. Spy shots from over a year ago captured the Countryman's interior, which isn't depicted in the renderings. The photos revealed a small, pill-shaped instrument cluster with a large, round infotainment screen in the dashboard's center.

Gallery: Next-Gen Mini Countryman Renderings

4 Photos

Additional spy shots and new teaser photos make it seem that the new Countryman is much larger than the model it replaces, possibly measuring up to 14.7 feet (4.5 meters) long. That would make it the brand's largest model ever while leaving space for the new Aceman that's also on the way.

The Countryman is expected to ride on BMW Group's FAAR (UKL2) architecture that also underpins the BMW X1 and the electric iX1. Mini will build the new Countryman in Germany alongside the BMW 1 Series, 2 Series Gran Coupe, and 2 Series Active Tourer.

The BMW and Mini EV could share powertrains, which means the Countryman could pack two electric motors making a combined 313 horsepower (230 kilowatts) and 364 pound-feet (494 Newton-meters) of torque. The iX1 travels up to 272 miles (438 kilometers) on a single charger of its 64.7-kilowatt-hour battery.

The John Cooper Works edition could pack a plug-in hybrid setup pairing a 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder and an eclectic motor for 326 hp (239 kW) and 56 mi (90 km) of zero-emission range. Other powertrains will likely include mild-hybrid gas engines and non-electric diesel ones.

Mini hasn't said when it plans to reveal the new Countryman. However, we expect it will break cover later this year before going on sale sometime in 2024. We don't have any pricing information, but with the model likely growing, the price tag should, too.