The Zeekr X is an electric crossover from a brand that belongs to China's Geely Group, which also controls marques like Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, and several others. The EV already debuted in China, but the automaker has been working on launching it in Europe. These spy shots caught one testing on a frozen lake in Sweden.

While this Zeekr X wears a camouflaged body, the visible portions of the design match closely with the version for China. It doesn't seem like the company is going to make any styling tweaks for the European variant.

The Zeekr X has a distinctive nose with angular running lights on the hood. The primary headlights are beneath them in the area where we'd expect to find grille openings on a combustion-powered vehicle. Air curtains are on the outer sides, and a trapezoidal inlet is in the lower fascia.

In profile, the X has a beltline that rises at the rear. From some angles, you can see a sharp crease that runs diagonally from the lower front doors to the upper portion of the rear.

The tail is rounded, and there are full-width taillights.

These spy shots don't include a look into the cabin. The gallery of the Chinese-market version also lacks interior photos.

The Chinese-market Zeekr X measures 175.2 inches (4,450 millimeters) long, 72.3 inches (1,836 millimeters) wide, and 61.9 inches (1,572 millimeters) tall. These figures are similar to the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, which is 175.6 inches (4,460 millimeters) long, 71.9 inches (1,826 millimeters) wide, and 64.8 inches (1,646 millimeters) tall.

The Zeekr X rides on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture. When the brand debuted the model in China, it only offered vague powertrain information. The model is capable of reaching 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in about 4.0 seconds.

The Zeekr X will launch in China in the second quarter of 2023. Later, the brand will bring it to Europe starting with markets like Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden.