Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Audi is keeping the updated A3 sedan under wraps. This one has a tweaked front end and a new pair of taillights.

This is our best look yet at the next-gen Audi A4 Avant. The body has quite a bit of camouflage, but the vehicle has production-spec lights. The gallery even includes a look into the cabin.

Audi barely bothers to conceal this refreshed Q7. There's a little covering on the lower fascia, and there's a disguise for the taillights.

BMW is working on a proper M model with a fully electric powertrain. It would have four electric motors and could have an output as high as 1,341 horsepower.

This is our first look at the next-gen Chevrolet Traverse. It features a boxy look with a blunt nose.

The Fiat brand is getting a fresh product. This model would allegedly revive the 600 name and replace the 500X in the lineup.

This Genesis G90 has an upgraded front end that makes room for lidar sensors. This tech should allow the vehicle to have far more advanced driver assistance systems.

The Kia Carnival minivan has a refresh with significant changes coming. There are now vertical headlights and new taillights. Other updated styling elements are likely under the camouflage.

The refreshed Kia Picanto boasts a new nose with boxy headlights. There are updated lamps at the back, too.

Lamborghini is preparing to electrify the Urus. It features a different front end than the current model.

Lotus is working on an electric sedan. This one apparently experienced a problem because a truck had to haul it away.

The Maserati GranCabrio is on the way as the droptop version of the GranTurismo coupe. Both are getting Folgore electric versions.

Here's a look at the updated Mercedes-Benz EQB EV and the combustion-powered GLB. Both feature small tweaks to the styling at the front and rear.

Polestar is working on a sleek electric sedan. It would reportedly debut in 2024.

