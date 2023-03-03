Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Audi A3 Sedan Spied Cold-Weather Testing With Tweaked Taillights

Audi is keeping the updated A3 sedan under wraps. This one has a tweaked front end and a new pair of taillights.

Gallery: New Audi A3 Sedan Spy Photos

New Audi A3 Sedan Spy Photos
15 Photos
New Audi A3 Sedan Spy Photos New Audi A3 Sedan Spy Photos New Audi A3 Sedan Spy Photos New Audi A3 Sedan Spy Photos New Audi A3 Sedan Spy Photos New Audi A3 Sedan Spy Photos New Audi A3 Sedan Spy Photos

2024 Audi A4 Avant Spied Up Close With Full Production Body, Final Lights

This is our best look yet at the next-gen Audi A4 Avant. The body has quite a bit of camouflage, but the vehicle has production-spec lights. The gallery even includes a look into the cabin.

Gallery: 2024 Audi A4 Avant new spy photos

2024 Audi A4 Avant spy photo
22 Photos
2024 Audi A4 Avant spy photo 2024 Audi A4 Avant spy photo 2024 Audi A4 Avant spy photo 2024 Audi A4 Avant spy photo 2024 Audi A4 Avant spy photo 2024 Audi A4 Avant spy photo 2024 Audi A4 Avant spy photo

2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Drops Nearly All Camouflage In New Spy Photos

Audi barely bothers to conceal this refreshed Q7. There's a little covering on the lower fascia,  and there's a disguise for the taillights.

Gallery: 2024 Audi Q7 Facelift New Spy Photos

2024 Audi Q7 Rear View Spy Photo
12 Photos
2024 Audi Q7 Rear View Spy Photo 2024 Audi Q7 Rear View Spy Photo 2024 Audi Q7 Rear View Spy Photo 2024 Audi Q7 Rear View Spy Photo 2024 Audi Q7 Front View Spy Photo 2024 Audi Q7 Front View Spy Photo 2024 Audi Q7 Side View Spy Photo

BMW M Quad-Motor EV Spied In The Cold Testing As Modified i4 M50

BMW is working on a proper M model with a fully electric powertrain. It would have four electric motors and could have an output as high as 1,341 horsepower.

Gallery: Quad-motor BMW i4 M50-based EV spy photos

Quad-motor BMW i4 M50-based EV spy photo
25 Photos
Quad-motor BMW i4 M50-based EV spy photo Quad-motor BMW i4 M50-based EV spy photo Quad-motor BMW i4 M50-based EV spy photo Quad-motor BMW i4 M50-based EV spy photo Quad-motor BMW i4 M50-based EV spy photo Quad-motor BMW i4 M50-based EV spy photo Quad-motor BMW i4 M50-based EV spy photo

Next-Gen Chevrolet Traverse Spotted For The First Time In New Spy Photos

This is our first look at the next-gen Chevrolet Traverse. It features a boxy look with a blunt nose.

Gallery: Next-Gen Chevrolet Traverse Spy Photos

New Chevrolet Traverse Side View Spy Photo
9 Photos
New Chevrolet Traverse Side View Spy Photo New Chevrolet Traverse Side View Spy Photo New Chevrolet Traverse Side View Spy Photo New Chevrolet Traverse Side View Spy Photo New Chevrolet Traverse Side View Spy Photo New Chevrolet Traverse Front View Spy Photo New Chevrolet Traverse Front View Spy Photo

Fiat 500X Replacement Spied Inside And Out, Could Be 600 Prototype

The Fiat brand is getting a fresh product. This model would allegedly revive the 600 name and replace the 500X in the lineup.

Gallery: Fiat 600 Spy Photos

Fiat 600 Rear View Spy Photo
21 Photos
Fiat 600 Rear View Spy Photo Fiat 600 Rear View Spy Photo Fiat 600 Rear View Spy Photo Fiat 600 Front View Spy Photo Fiat 600 Front View Spy Photo Fiat 600 Front View Spy Photo Fiat 600 Side View Spy Photo

Genesis G90 Spied Testing LiDAR For Level 3 Autonomous Driving

This Genesis G90 has an upgraded front end that makes room for lidar sensors. This tech should allow the vehicle to have far more advanced driver assistance systems.

Gallery: Genesis G90 with LiDAR spy photos

Genesis G90 with LiDAR spy photo
19 Photos
Genesis G90 with LiDAR spy photo Genesis G90 with LiDAR spy photo Genesis G90 with LiDAR spy photo Genesis G90 with LiDAR spy photo Genesis G90 with LiDAR spy photo Genesis G90 with LiDAR spy photo Genesis G90 with LiDAR spy photo

Refreshed Kia Carnival Spied With Big Styling Changes

The Kia Carnival minivan has a refresh with significant changes coming. There are now vertical headlights and new taillights. Other updated styling elements are likely under the camouflage.

Gallery: Kia Carnival Facelift Spy Photos

Kia Carnival Facelift Spy Photos
28 Photos
Kia Carnival Facelift Spy Photos Kia Carnival Facelift Spy Photos Kia Carnival Facelift Spy Photos Kia Carnival Facelift Spy Photos Kia Carnival Facelift Spy Photos Kia Carnival Facelift Spy Photos Kia Carnival Facelift Spy Photos

Kia Picanto Facelift Spied Hinting At Big Exterior Changes

The refreshed Kia Picanto boasts a new nose with boxy headlights. There are updated lamps at the back, too.

Gallery: Kia Picanto Refresh Spy Shots

Kia Picanto Refresh Spy Shots
6 Photos
Kia Picanto Refresh Spy Shots Kia Picanto Refresh Spy Shots Kia Picanto Refresh Spy Shots Kia Picanto Facelift Side View Spy Photo Kia Picanto Refresh Spy Shots Kia Picanto Refresh Spy Shots

Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Shots Show Sporty Crossover Covered In Camo

Lamborghini is preparing to electrify the Urus. It features a different front end than the current model.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Shots

Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Shots
11 Photos
Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Shots Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Shots Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Shots Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Shots Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Shots Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Shots Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Shots

Lotus Electric Sedan Spied On Tow Truck After Prototype Breaks Down

Lotus is working on an electric sedan. This one apparently experienced a problem because a truck had to haul it away.

Gallery: 2024 Lotus Type 133 spy photos

2024 Lotus Type 133 spy photo
12 Photos
2024 Lotus Type 133 spy photo 2024 Lotus Type 133 spy photo 2024 Lotus Type 133 spy photo 2024 Lotus Type 133 spy photo 2024 Lotus Type 133 spy photo 2024 Lotus Type 133 spy photo 2024 Lotus Type 133 spy photo

[UPDATE] Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Spied Silently Cruising In The Snow

The Maserati GranCabrio is on the way as the droptop version of the GranTurismo coupe. Both are getting Folgore electric versions.

Gallery: Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV Spy Photos

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Side View Spy Photo
13 Photos
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Side View Spy Photo Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Front View Spy Photo Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Front View Spy Photo Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Front View Spy Photo Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Side View Spy Photo Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Rear View Spy Photo Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Rear View Spy Photo

Gallery: Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Additional Spy Photos

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Side View Spy Photo
11 Photos
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Side View Spy Photo Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Side View Spy Photo Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Rear View Spy Photo Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Side View Spy Photo Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Side View Spy Photo Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Side View Spy Photo Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Side View Spy Photo

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB Facelift Makes Spy Photo Debut With GLB Prototype

Here's a look at the updated Mercedes-Benz EQB EV and the combustion-powered GLB. Both feature small tweaks to the styling at the front and rear.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class, EQB Spy Photos

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Front View Spy Photo
12 Photos
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Front View Spy Photo 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Side View Spy Photo 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Side View Spy Photo 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Rear View Spy Photo 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Rear View Spy Photo 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Front View Spy Photo 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB Front View Spy Photo

Polestar 5 Spied Looking Sleek Even Without Production Lights

Polestar is working on a sleek electric sedan. It would reportedly debut in 2024.

Gallery: Polestar 5 spy photos

Polestar 5 spy photo
11 Photos
Polestar 5 spy photo Polestar 5 spy photo Polestar 5 spy photo Polestar 5 spy photo Polestar 5 spy photo Polestar 5 spy photo Polestar 5 spy photo

Sources: Automedia, CarPix

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com