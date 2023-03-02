Listen to this article

Flipping a car gets a literal meaning as the employee of a dealership allegedly crashed a pre-sold 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor that was waiting for its rightful owner. South Africa's CarMag received a 16-second clip recorded from inside the vehicle, showing the performance truck being driven enthusiastically (if not recklessly) on dirt and grass. Behind the wheel was apparently a salesperson. Adding insult to injury, he ended up crashing the beefy pickup.

It's unclear why the sales representative was allowed to hoon an owner's shiny new Ford truck before delivery. Negligence and ignorance spring to mind. At the start of the video, the digital speedometer shows 86 km/h (53 mph) while the truck is traveling on a dirt path. It was doing roughly 50 km/h (31 mph) before the wheels on the right side left the ground.

An image of the aftermath shows the poor Ranger Raptor with a bent roof and cracked windshield. The midsize sporty truck also sustained additional damages to the A-pillars and hood, while the right-side mirror is hanging by a thread. You'll also notice the fender has seen better days and its trim piece is missing. All things considered, it's highly unlikely the ute will be driven ever again.

With a starting price of R1,094,800 or nearly $60,500 at current exchange rates, the beefy truck certainly isn't cheap. Explaining the incident to the insurance company must've been interesting. We'd be curious to know whether the new owner actually signed their name on the dotted line or was about to on delivery day. Either way, it's safe to say the dealership lost a customer that day as no one in their right mind would buy a car from that dealer.

To make matter worse, CarMag reports the owner wasn't informed about what happened. He only found out after making a phone call to the dealer to tell them about taking delivery.