Subaru announced pricing for the 2024 Legacy and Outback models today. Not surprisingly, the lineup will see modest price increases from 2023. The 2024 Legacy begins at $24,895, up $500 from its 2023 starting price of $24,395. Similarly, the Outback base price increases by $500, going from $28,395 to $28,895 next year.

According to Subaru, MSRP pricing on option packages remains unchanged from 2023. However, both Subaru models will receive minor updates and changes to equipment levels. The Outback Wilderness gets a revised front fascia with a redesigned bumper and LED fog lights. A heated steering wheel is standard on the Wilderness, and Onyx trim levels, and the Onyx Edition now includes a Power Moonroof and Reverse Automatic Braking as standard equipment.

Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology will be standard across all Outback and Legacy models in 2024. The technology package includes blind-spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency steering. Also available is Subaru's Starlink multimedia system with Andriod Auto and Apple CarPlay. It includes an 11.6-inch touchscreen that incorporates controls for audio, HVAC, Bluetooth connectivity, and other vehicle functions.

Here is a breakdown of 2024 Subaru Outback pricing by trim level:

Model/Trim Transmission Base Price MSRP + Destination and Delivery Outback CVT $28,895 $30,190 Outback Premium CVT $31,195 $32,490 Outback Onyx Edition CVT $36,105 $37,400 Outback Limited CVT $35,795 $37,090 Outback Touring CVT $40,345 $41,640 Outback Onyx Edition XT CVT $39,360 $40,655 Outback Wilderness CVT $39,960 $41,255 Outback Limited XT CVT $40,195 $41,490 Outback Touring XT CVT $42,795 $44,090

Pricing for the 2024 Subaru Legacy is as follows:

Model/Trim Transmission Base Price MSRP + Destination and Delivery Legacy CVT $24,895 $25,985 Legacy Premium CVT $27,195 $28,285 Legacy Sport CVT $34,495 $35,585 Legacy Limited CVT $31,945 $33,035 Legacy Touring XT CVT $38,195 $39,285

Last month, Subaru announced the pricing for the 2024 Impreza and the 2024 Crosstrek . Except for the Crosstrek, which is new this year, Subaru's lineup largely carries over from 2023.